Netflix have won the rights to 'Kodachrome'.

The entertainment company have acquired the rights to the upcoming movie for a huge multi-million dollar figure, which will see it released to countries worldwide, including America, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, India, Denmark, Finald, Sweden, Iceland and Norway, The Wrap Online has reported.

The forthcoming production stars Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Olsen and Ed Harris and is directed by filmmaker Mark Raso.

The movie tells the story of a father and son who are on a road trip to Kansas in a bid to process numerous rolls of film before the still photo development system comes to an end.

Raso has also scrapped the modern digital way of creating the movie and captured the production on film, which made him feel ''grounded'' and more ''present'' on set.

He explained to Deadline: ''The very first short film I ever did was on film. I hadn't touched it for maybe 12, 15 years, and one thing that it did that I kind of enjoyed - and I think it relates to the broader spectrum of this move toward digital - is it made me more present on set, because you couldn't push a button to re-watch what you shot. It kind of grounded me, it kind of made me present, and I think that was a wonderful thing.''

Sudeikis has revealed the recent project has made him appreciate the various modes of technology.

The 41-year-old actor - who has three-year-old son Otis and 11-month-old daughter Daisy with his wife Olivia Wilde - previously explained: ''I shoot pictures here and there, and there's an intention that you bring to something, versus film, where every frame, you can put a dollar amount, literally, if you want. Because it is actually tangible, it's not as ephemeral as digital.

''I know when I shoot pictures, if I have a Leika digital camera, I'll pop off 20 pictures of the same damn thing -and then with a film camera, I'll take one, maybe two, and look at that photo ages later. I'm more proud and excited to look at the stuff that I shoot on film.''