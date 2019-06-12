Jason Sudeikis called out Olivia Wilde for ''traumatising'' their son.

The loved up couple have son Otis, five, and daughter Daisy, two, together, and the 43-year-old actor teased his wife while he was interviewing her on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

Appearing as the daytime talk show's guest host, he joked: ''I do want to take this opportunity in front of a bunch of people to ask you why do you keep traumatising our son at amusement parks?

''This is important. This is something I want to bring up. Liv and I took our son Otis when he was four years old to Disneyland. He liked Splash Mountain and we did it again. Then we got cocky and we took him on Space Mountain.''

Olivia, 35, admitted she'd ''never been more scared'' than when they rode the indoor rollercoaster with Otis, who met the height requirement but is so skinny she worried he'd fall out of the seat.

She added: ''It's really traumatizing for me because you're not supposed to take a four-year-old on [Space Mountain]... I've never been more scared in my life.''

The pair recently worked together on coming-of-age comedy 'Booksmart' and Olivia - who directed the movie - recently revealed the pair had to make an effort to find a balance between their work and home life.

She explained: ''I think for every working mother, that's the balance: Figuring out how much you can bring your kids to work and how much it will distract you. And I know there's a lot of mom guilt out there, thinking about, 'Shouldn't I be able to do it all at the same time and do it all perfectly?' And you can't. It's a balance.

''I shot four weeks of nights on 'Booksmart'. I would come home at 7 am, get the kids up, make them breakfast, get them ready, take them to school, and then melt, just collapse. That's not something I could do for a sustained period of time, but for this moment, I was like, 'This is my dream come true. I get to direct a movie, I'm going to give it my all and make it work.'''