Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has revealed she had skin problems following the birth of her son Jack.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley suffered with adult acne after the birth of her son.
The 31-year-old model and her fiancé Jason Statham welcomed their 14-month-old Jack into the world in June 2017 and although she had glowing skin throughout her pregnancy once she had delivered her baby her zit problem started.
In an interview with PorterEdit, she revealed: ''I've never had perfect skin, but throughout the pregnancy it couldn't have been better. They say boys bring out your beauty and girls steal it! Six months after [the birth] the acne started.''
Rosie was disappointed when her healthy pregnancy glow disappeared, however, she is currently working with a skin specialist in order to try and get her clear complexion back.
She said: ''It's sort of a depressing thing, so mortifying. I'm following Dr. Lancer's advice, so it's a work in progress.''
The blonde beauty recently become the CEO of her own company and is one of the most recognised models around the globe, but her career hasn't always been so successful as when she was starting off in the industry she struggled to find high end work as she was too ''approachable''.
She said: ''With Victoria's Secret, you were celebrated for being a woman and ... for being feminine and having a personality - laughing and being approachable. I would go to castings in my teens and the response that I got from my agent was, 'They think you're too much of a personality, you're too happy and wholesome.' And I'd just be like, 'What? Well, f**k them, I don't want to work with them anyway.'
''So it was great to finally find my home with companies that celebrated those things - Victoria's Secret, Marks & Spencer, Burberry.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...