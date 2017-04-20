Rosie Huntington-Whiteley fears she won't be able to fit into her pre-pregnancy clothes.

The 30-year-old model is expecting her first child with her fiancé Jason Statham and has recently enjoyed a number of feasts to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday (18.04.17), but after indulging in cakes over the past few days she has joked she is worried whether she will return to her 26 inch waist and squeeze into her petite size eight clothes again.

The blonde beauty - who joined forces with Marks and Spencer in 2012 to launch her lingerie collection Rosie for Autograph - shared a photograph of her next to a ornately decorated cake on her Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours, and she captioned the post: ''More cake ... questioning if I'll ever fit back into my size 26's again.. (sic).''

This news comes just one day after the fashion mogul shared a picture of her eating a lavish meal at the private members club Soho House in Malibu with her friends earlier this week where she was treated to a decadent chocolate cake.

Meanwhile, the 'Mad Max: Fury Road' star and her 49-year-old partner are preparing the nursery ahead of the arrival of her baby.

A source previously said: ''Rosie and Jason are looking forward to becoming parents. They are starting to get their nursery together. They are just such a lovely couple and really in love.

''They know each other so well and at this point after over seven years of being together, they can finish each other sentences. Jason is very close with his family and they all adore Rosie. Rosie and Jason both still stay very active because fitness is important to them both. She feels good overall.''