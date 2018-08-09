Jason Statham says the David Leitch-directed 'Hobbs And Shaw' will be ''f***ing hardcore''.

The 51-year-old actor is set to star alongside DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON in the eagerly awaited spin-off of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, and Jason has given fans an insight into what they can expect from the movie.

He shared: ''I think Dave Leach's taste is a little more grounded and a little darker. If you see 'Atomic Blonde', and it is just superb ... I think he's looking to do something that doesn't look exactly like a 'Fast' movie although it's the 'Fast' characters.

''He's trying to do his own thing with it and give it a real sense of credibility.''

Asked how the upcoming movie will differ from the money-spinning franchise, Jason added: ''I think Dave is going to get this one gritty, real, and f***ing hardcore.''

Jason also revealed he's looking forward to being reunited with Dwayne, saying that their on-screen characters are like ''oil and water''.

Speaking about their interactions in the most-recent 'Fast' movie, he told Collider: ''I love Dwayne. We've got a great sort of thing going. Those two characters work like oil and water. It's the perfect combination of people.

''We had a couple of scenes ... one particular scene that was just f***ing great. I can't talk too deeply about it because it never made the movie and I don't know why. China got to see a part of that.''