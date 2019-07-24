Jason Statham has praised stunt doubles as ''unsung heroes'' after a man suffered a shocking fall on the set of 'Fast and Furious 9'.
Jason Statham has praised stunt doubles as ''unsung heroes'' after a man suffered a shocking fall on the set of 'Fast and Furious 9'.
Stuntman Joe Watts was left with a serious head injury after falling ''at least 30ft'' during filming of the new movie at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire on Monday (22.07.19).
And Jason - who has plays Deckard Shaw in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise - has described the incident as ''awful''.
The 51-year-old actor - who won't be appearing in the movie, as he instead is starring in spin-off movie 'Hobbs & Shaw' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - told 'Extra': ''It's an unpredictable science. You do every measure that you can eliminate these things from happening. It's just a real shame that accidents happen. It's awful for the families when someone gets really hurt.
''On set, the stunt people are and have been for my whole career the best relationships I have and the most fun I have ever had on a set, always with the stunt guys.
''I feel they are the unsung heroes in some ways. They put themselves out there to make other people look good without anything back.''
Watts' injury was believed to have occurred after he jumped from a balcony while attached to a safety wire.
A source said at the time: ''The stuntman fell at least 30ft - maybe a bit more. Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened.
''They were filming a very high balcony scene. The stuntman leapt from the balcony attached to a safety wire, but it looks like the cable snapped.
''He was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head.''
