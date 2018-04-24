British star Jason Statham has revealed he will happily make a sequel to 'The Meg' if the first film is a success.
The 50-year-old actor stars in the upcoming action-horror movie, which is due out in August, and Statham has claimed that if the film is a hit at the box office, a sequel is certain to be made.
He shared: ''I think it's like anything in this day and age - if it makes money, there's obviously an appetite to make more money.
''And if it doesn't do well, they'll soon sweep it under the carpet. But that's the way Hollywood works. Everyone tries to make a good film, and it lies in the hands of the audience.
''People are the ultimate decider; the audience is the decider of whether anything gets to be a sequel or not.''
In the upcoming film, Statham's on-screen character, a diver called Jonas Taylor, is forced to confront a giant prehistoric shark known as a Megalodon, which has attacked a deep-sea submersible in the ocean.
And Statham has teased his role in the movie, revealing he manages to defy expectations.
Speaking to EW, Statham - whose previous hits include 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and 'The Expendables' - explained: ''He gets brought in to save the crew at the bottom of the ocean that's confronted with this 75-foot shark.
''Taylor encountered this shark many years ago, but everyone thought he was crazy. Turns out, everybody was wrong!''
