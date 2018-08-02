Jason Statham says 'Hobbs and Shaw' will be grittier than the 'Fast and Furious' franchise.

The 51-year-old actor is set to star in the much-anticipated spin-off of the popular movie series, but he's revealed that director Dave Leitch will ensure it has a different feel to the money-spinning franchise.

Statham shared: ''I think Dave Leitch's taste is a little more grounded and a little darker. If you see 'Atomic Blonde', and it is just superb, his taste is definitely in a world that is sort of how you described it.

''I think he's looking to do something that doesn't look exactly like a 'Fast' movie. Although it's the 'Fast' characters, he's trying to do his own thing with it and give it a real sense of credibility. I think Dave is going to get this one gritty, and real, and f**king hardcore.''

Statham has been working hard in the gym to ensure he's in tip-top condition for the movie.

And the British actor - who is set to star alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - is already feeling excited about the project.

He told Collider: ''I've been down the gym. I've been fight training. I'm about to land in London and that's where all of the choreography is all going to start coming out.

''I haven't had a taste of it yet but I know Dave's thorough. He knows what we're going to do. He never wings it. He got every shot down in detail before he does it. I worked with Dave many years ago.

''I had a fight with him on a bus in 'The Mechanic'. He plays a bad guy. He comes in and we're at this bus stop and I throw him out the window and lands on the ground and gets f**king run over.''