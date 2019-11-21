Jason Statham's holiday home is a ''constant moving design experiment'' and he does all the interior design work himself.
The 'Hobbs & Shaw' actor - who has two-year-old son Jack with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley - splashed out on the oceanfront house in Malibu in 2009 and has shunned the work of interior designers, preferring to change the look of the rooms himself over the years.
He said: ''A designer will just put in what they want and you end up having to live with it...
''I've had so many iterations with different bits of furniture in there - it's part of the fun. It's a constant moving design experiment.''
The 'Meg' star was ''obsessed'' with acquiring midcentury Danish furniture for his weekend home and didn't want it to look ''too pretentious''.
He said: ''I didn't want a place that was too precious or too pretentious, so everything's sort of old and lived-in and in a single palette.''
And Jason was grateful for his friendship with Denmark 50 owner Wayne Marmorstein.
He said: ''He was my lifeline for this project, literally the only person I get stuff from. I got an education from him.''
The 52-year-old star bought the property on impulse after staying with a friend in a similar abode.
He told Architectural Digest magazine: ''It made such an impact on me. In the UK we don't get to the beach much, and these houses have a great connection with the ocean and nature.
''I had been in LA quite a while, but I just thought, 'This is the place I want to live.' ''
And Jason finds it a ''real privilege'' to live so close to the natural world.
He said: ''Living out in the woods, up in the mountains, or on the edge of the beach. Those precious places where you connect with nature--it's a real privilege.''
