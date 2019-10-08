'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' star Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie are to team up once again on a new action movie, a remake of French film 'Le Convoyeur'.
Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are reuniting on a new action thriller.
The pair worked together on 1998 crime comedy movie 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' and the 2000 follow up 'Snatch' - on which Ritchie directed the Hollywood star - and they will team up again for an as-yet untitled revenge-based Miramax motion picture.
Ritchie said: ''I'm looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees.''
Miramax CEO Bill Block, who will produce alongside Ivan Atkinson, added: ''Working again with Guy Ritchie on our second collaboration together, alongside renowned actor Jason Statham, is a privilege, and we anticipate that the tone and flavour of these two longtime friends will resurrect nothing less than a true, genre classic.''
The company have acquired remake rights of the original French film 'Le Convoyeur', which means Cash Truck.
The 2014 movie tells the story of Alexandre Demarre, who works as a security guard for an armoured track company who begins to build up a profile of each of his colleagues.
In Ritchie's version, the story will focus on H, who works at a cash truck company in Los Angeles, and the film will move across various timelines and characters' perspectives.
Statham previously admitted he is ''more suited'' to action movies than other genres.
He said: ''I think I'm more suited to action movies than courtroom dramas, so I tend to stick to those. It's something that I get a lot of fulfilment out of.
''I feel I'm better at those than I am at other stuff. I play to my strength I suppose.''
