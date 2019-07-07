DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON was ''excited and proud'' to showcase Samoan culture in 'Hobbs & Shaw'.

The 47-year-old actor - who is half-Samoan - admitted the ''culture aspect'' was key for him in staring in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off, in particular as much of the movie was shot in co-star Jason Statham's native UK.

Dwayne said: ''The culture aspect was the most important thing for us, in addition to the chemistry.

''It was a really awesome opportunity to showcase both of our cultures, but ultimately, whether it's British or Samoan culture, there's an anchoring to these cultures: regardless of what you look like and what your bank account is and what your colour is - if you're my family, I've got your back.

''That is a story point I was really excited and proud to showcase Samoan culture - because in this movie, really, it's the first time ever that Samoan culture has been exposed in a big tentpole movie like this, that is a global earpiece.''

And Jason - who lives in Los Angeles with partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their son Jack, two - loved showcasing all he loves about Britain in the film.

He told Total Film magazine: ''To be back home doing a big, fat movie in the UK, felt really good.

''And we're shooting down on the streets, outside the Leadenhall Building. I was there with a f***ing machine gun, outside the Lloyd's builting and jumping in the McLaren.

''I get to embrace the British f***ing refinements. I'm rocking around in a 720S McLaren, British-made, made in Surrey.

''I'm wearing the old Saville Row suit and I've got my Budd shirt and my Cleverly shoes - all of my British attire.

''We're back in the UK, making a big american blockbuster. But most of the cast is British. They're severely outnumbered. Rule Britannia.''