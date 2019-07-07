DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON was ''excited and proud'' to showcase Samoan culture in 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON was ''excited and proud'' to showcase Samoan culture in 'Hobbs & Shaw'.
The 47-year-old actor - who is half-Samoan - admitted the ''culture aspect'' was key for him in staring in the 'Fast & Furious' spin-off, in particular as much of the movie was shot in co-star Jason Statham's native UK.
Dwayne said: ''The culture aspect was the most important thing for us, in addition to the chemistry.
''It was a really awesome opportunity to showcase both of our cultures, but ultimately, whether it's British or Samoan culture, there's an anchoring to these cultures: regardless of what you look like and what your bank account is and what your colour is - if you're my family, I've got your back.
''That is a story point I was really excited and proud to showcase Samoan culture - because in this movie, really, it's the first time ever that Samoan culture has been exposed in a big tentpole movie like this, that is a global earpiece.''
And Jason - who lives in Los Angeles with partner Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and their son Jack, two - loved showcasing all he loves about Britain in the film.
He told Total Film magazine: ''To be back home doing a big, fat movie in the UK, felt really good.
''And we're shooting down on the streets, outside the Leadenhall Building. I was there with a f***ing machine gun, outside the Lloyd's builting and jumping in the McLaren.
''I get to embrace the British f***ing refinements. I'm rocking around in a 720S McLaren, British-made, made in Surrey.
''I'm wearing the old Saville Row suit and I've got my Budd shirt and my Cleverly shoes - all of my British attire.
''We're back in the UK, making a big american blockbuster. But most of the cast is British. They're severely outnumbered. Rule Britannia.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
Dominic Toretto has gone rogue. It seemed like the game was finally up with Brian...
Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded,...
If you thought things had cooled down for the 'Fast and Furious' team in the...
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
The ace partnership between filmmaker Paul Feig and actress Melissa McCarthy evolves into something formidable...
For their seventh adventure, the Fast & Furious cast and crew continue to outdo themselves...
Jason Statham may be playing essentially the same character he always plays, but this noir-style...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is working as a Las Vegas bodyguard for hire, mainly due...