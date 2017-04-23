DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON is wanted for a 'Fast and Furious' spin-off.

The 44-year-old actor has been a fan favourite since his character Luke Hobbs joined the franchise in 'Fast Five', and Universal Pictures are now hoping to make a movie about him, which would also feature Jason Statham's Decker Shaw and series newcomer Charlize Theron's Cipher, who made her debut in the new 'Fate of the Furious' film.

According to Variety, Chris Morgan will remain attached to his characters and will pen the script, though the idea is still in preliminary stages and nothing has been written as yet.

The three cast members have also not signed any contracts for the project.

The spin-off has reportedly been in the work since as far back as 'Fast Five' because of Luke's instant popularity, though there were no plans on how to move it forward until Jason joined the franchise for the seventh installment and had instant chemistry with Dwayne.

And Charlize is a late addition to the mooted project, with bosses having seen how well her character has been received.

The spin-off is expected to revolve around Luke and Decker teaming up to go after Cipher.

The news comes after it was recently reported Dwayne is expected to appear in the ninth 'Fast and Furious' film, despite claims he and his co-star Vin Diesel, who portrays Dominic Torreto in the films, clashed on set.

Both both stars are believed to be ''1000 per cent'' up for a follow-up in the future.

Last year, Dwayne slammed his ''male co-stars'' on the franchise for not acting like ''true professionals'', and it is believed the post was directed to 49-year-old Vin.

His Instagram comment read: ''This is my final week of shooting #FastAndFurious8. There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. An incredible hard working crew. UNIVERSAL has been great partners as well. My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em.

''My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right. (sic).''