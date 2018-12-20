Wrestler-turned-actor DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has claimed that he and Jason Statham have a ''biting chemistry''.
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON thinks he and Jason Statham have a ''biting chemistry''.
The 46-year-old actor has been reunited with his former 'Fast and the Furious' co-star for their upcoming spin-off movie 'Hobbs And Shaw', and Dwayne admitted he loves working with the action star.
He explained: ''We started talking about the potential of a spin-off really after 'Fast Five'. And then when 'Fast 6' came around, that's when we started having real talks about it, but then the challenge was just finding out what the creative could be and how we cracked that.
''I'm really happy that we were not only be able to crack the creative and really lean into the relationship and chemistry - the biting chemistry between myself and Jason Statham - but I think that also you find out that it's something the fans have been wanting for some time now.''
Dwayne admitted he's always had the ambition of extending his connection to the 'Fast' franchise for as long as possible.
He told Entertainment Weekly: ''When you have a franchise that is as successful as the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, the goal, certainly my goal, was always to try and create a scenario where we have as much longevity as we possibly can have.
''And in that spirit, you have to evolve and you have to spin off and you have to create new characters and new stories, especially when you're coming off 'Fast 8', where you have an eight at the end of your title.
''And while that one was wildly successful as well, we all collectively felt, myself, Jason Statham, the studio, all right, now's the time, let's make our move. So it's been pretty surreal, but it's also been a lot of fun and pretty exciting.''
