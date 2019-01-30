Wrestler-turned-actor DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has admitted he is unlikely to star in 'Fast and Furious 9'.
The 46-year-old actor - who stars as Luke Hobbs in the money-spinning franchise - has admitted that his on-screen character is unlikely to appear in the much-anticipated action movie, although he could still return to the film series in the future.
Dwayne - who will star alongside Jason Statham in 'Hobbs & Shaw', the 'Fast and Furious' spin-off movie, later this year - told MTV News: ''The plan has always been for the 'Fast and Furious' universe to grow and expand.
''As of now, we're not in 'Fast 9' because they're getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with 'Fast 10' and down the road, you never know.''
Meanwhile, in December, Dwayne claimed that he and Jason have a ''biting chemistry''.
The wrestler-turned-actor admitted he loves the experience of working with the action star.
He explained: ''We started talking about the potential of a spin-off really after 'Fast Five'. And then when 'Fast 6' came around, that's when we started having real talks about it, but then the challenge was just finding out what the creative could be and how we cracked that.
''I'm really happy that we were not only be able to crack the creative and really lean into the relationship and chemistry - the biting chemistry between myself and Jason Statham - but I think that also you find out that it's something the fans have been wanting for some time now.''
