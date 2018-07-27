Jason Scott Lee has been added to the cast of Disney's live-action 'Mulan' remake.

The 51-year-old actor - who previously starred as Mowgli in Disney's 1994 live-action adaptation of 'The Jungle Book' - is set to play the part of Bori Khan, a villainous warrior leader, in the upcoming movie.

Jason will star alongside the likes of Gong Li and Donnie Yen in the remake of the 1998 animated film, which tells the story of Fa Mulan, the daughter of an aged warrior, who impersonates a man to take her father's place during a conflict.

The original movie - which is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan - was well received by critics and fans, grossing more than $300 million.

Meanwhile, Jason - who has also starred in Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' - previously reflected on his ongoing ''sort of relationship'' with the studio.

The actor revealed he only hears from the people at Disney when they're keen to offer him a role.

Asked whether he feels like he has a ''solid history'' with the studio, Jason explained: ''Oh yeah. I can't deny that I had an ongoing sort of relationship, but from my part of it, it's not something that we maintain. It's either they call you or they don't!

''It's not like, 'Oh, we're buddy-buddy' with people over there. With every project, it's like you don't know. In fact, I got the 'Lilo & Stitch' [job], the first one, because of Tia [Carrere]. She had told them to call me.''