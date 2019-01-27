Actor Jason Ritter has welcomed his first child with his fiance, actress Melanie Lynskey.
The 38-year-old actor and his long-time partner have not yet announced the birth of their first child, but according to Us Weekly, their baby arrived more than one month ago.
Although the couple still haven't revealed the name of their child, news of the birth has been leaked via a congratulatory post by director Neema Barnette.
The message read: ''Congrats to Raising Dion Co Star Jason Ritter & his wife on the birth of their beautiful Sag baby girl. Babies are a blessing & so is Jason!
''What a hands down brilliant talent & exceptional human being he is! I'm blessed to have shared creative energy with you. Thank you for giving me a seamless performance. (sic)''
The couple have always made a conscious effort to keep details of their relationship under wraps.
But a Twitter user posted a message about spotting Jason, Melanie and their baby passing through an airport on Saturday evening (26.01.19).
The message read: ''I saw @JasonRitter and @melanielynskey at the airport and I smiled at her and I hope she took that as ''I love you, you've been in so many movies I adore and your baby is adorable. (sic)''
Jason - who starred in the NBC TV series 'Parenthood' - confirmed the fan sighting by liking the tweet.
Jason and Melanie - who has played various supporting roles during her own acting career, which includes appearances in 'Coyote Ugly' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' - have been dating since 2013 and have been engaged since 2017.
