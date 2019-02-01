Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey have confirmed they welcomed their baby girl into the world in December.

The 38-year-old actor and Melanie, 41, were reported to have have become parents more than one month ago, with the news being leaked via a congratulatory post by director Neema Barnette.

And Melanie has now clarified the situation through her own Twitter account.

The actress wrote: ''We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December.

''We love her so much; she's perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages. (sic)''

Melanie - who has played various supporting roles during her acting career, which includes appearances in 'Coyote Ugly' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' - then took the opportunity to correct ''a couple of things''.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I would like to correct a couple of things that have been stated in articles online: 1) Jason was NOT in Boy Meets World and wow that would have been pretty easy to check. 2) I did NOT welcome the baby 'quietly,' I was blasting A$AP Rocky and yelling a lot. (sic)''

The actress also thanked the medical team who helped to deliver their baby.

She said: ''The good thing about our news being put out there is that now I do get to publicly thank the wonderful doctors and the amazing heroic caring brilliant nurses of @NSH_Maternity in Atlanta. From labor & delivery to post-partum, everyone was an angel and I'm eternally grateful [love heart emoji] (sic)''

News of the baby's arrival was first leaked by Neema Barnette.

The director's message read: ''Congrats to Raising Dion Co Star Jason Ritter & his wife on the birth of their beautiful Sag baby girl. Babies are a blessing & so is Jason!

''What a hands down brilliant talent & exceptional human being he is! I'm blessed to have shared creative energy with you. Thank you for giving me a seamless performance. (sic)''