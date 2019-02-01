Acting duo Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey have confirmed they welcomed their baby girl into the world in late 2018.
Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey have confirmed they welcomed their baby girl into the world in December.
The 38-year-old actor and Melanie, 41, were reported to have have become parents more than one month ago, with the news being leaked via a congratulatory post by director Neema Barnette.
And Melanie has now clarified the situation through her own Twitter account.
The actress wrote: ''We feel lucky to have been able to have our news just be for friends and family for a while, but I guess the story got out, so! Yes! @JasonRitter and I had a daughter in December.
''We love her so much; she's perfect. Thanks to everyone for your sweet messages. (sic)''
Melanie - who has played various supporting roles during her acting career, which includes appearances in 'Coyote Ugly' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' - then took the opportunity to correct ''a couple of things''.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I would like to correct a couple of things that have been stated in articles online: 1) Jason was NOT in Boy Meets World and wow that would have been pretty easy to check. 2) I did NOT welcome the baby 'quietly,' I was blasting A$AP Rocky and yelling a lot. (sic)''
The actress also thanked the medical team who helped to deliver their baby.
She said: ''The good thing about our news being put out there is that now I do get to publicly thank the wonderful doctors and the amazing heroic caring brilliant nurses of @NSH_Maternity in Atlanta. From labor & delivery to post-partum, everyone was an angel and I'm eternally grateful [love heart emoji] (sic)''
News of the baby's arrival was first leaked by Neema Barnette.
The director's message read: ''Congrats to Raising Dion Co Star Jason Ritter & his wife on the birth of their beautiful Sag baby girl. Babies are a blessing & so is Jason!
''What a hands down brilliant talent & exceptional human being he is! I'm blessed to have shared creative energy with you. Thank you for giving me a seamless performance. (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Marnie Minervini recently lost her husband. The couple were very much in love and did...
Romantic comedies depend on the sympathies of an audience, but in this scruffy movie actor-filmmaker...
A riff on the 1983 classic The Big Chill, this ensemble drama's reunion of old...
When Kate (Hillary Swank), a concert pianist, is diagnosed with ALS (also known as Motor...
Alice and Mark are a married couple who are desperately struggling to come to terms...
Despite a bunch of cold characters and a deeply contrived plot, this film is so...
Fans of whimsical American indie movies will enjoy this ramshackle road comedy about a couple...
Ditched by his beloved, budding musician Alex thinks things can't get much worse. But when...
Erika Christensen goes from zoned-out druggie (Traffic) to lame vanilla psycho in Swimfan, unequivocally one...
Hockey-masked Friday the 13th stalker Jason Voorhees and glove-toting Nightmare on Elm Street slasher Freddy...
A comedy-of-life roundelay about several sexually mixed-updenizens of L.A., "Happy Endings" returns writer-director DonRoos to...