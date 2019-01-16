Jason Reitman is set to direct a new 'Ghostbusters' film.

The 41-year-old film director - who previously directed 'Juno' and 'Labor Day' - will helm the surprise next instalment in the fantasy franchise, 36-years after his father Ivan directed the first two films in the series.

Jason has also co-written a screenplay with Gil Kenan and plans to begin shooting the film - which will be a continuation of the 1884 movie and its 1989 sequel - this summer, with Sony planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.

There was no word on whether original cast members would return, and although plot details are being kept quiet, sources told Variety that Jason has begun auditioning teenagers for four mystery roles.

Ivan's Montecito Pictures will be producing the project, as he did with the original two films, and insiders have reportedly said Ivan believes this film is a passing of the torch.

The upcoming flick seems to be somewhat of a passion project for the filmmaker who thinks his movies ''should be an opportunity to reflect our lives''.

Jason previously revealed he considers it his responsibility to make his audience consider their own lives and their decisions more closely.

He said: ''Movies should be an opportunity to reflect our lives and re-examine how we feel about the way we're living now. My job as a filmmaker is not to take you over the finish line or tell you what to think. My job is to offer questions and then hand you the baton to run within any direction you wish. My thrill is when one audience member has a completely different experience to the one next to them, and the debate that comes from that on the ride home.''