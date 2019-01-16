Jason Reitman is set to direct a new 'Ghostbusters' film, 36-years after his father Ivan directed the first two films in the series.
Jason Reitman is set to direct a new 'Ghostbusters' film.
The 41-year-old film director - who previously directed 'Juno' and 'Labor Day' - will helm the surprise next instalment in the fantasy franchise, 36-years after his father Ivan directed the first two films in the series.
Jason has also co-written a screenplay with Gil Kenan and plans to begin shooting the film - which will be a continuation of the 1884 movie and its 1989 sequel - this summer, with Sony planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020.
There was no word on whether original cast members would return, and although plot details are being kept quiet, sources told Variety that Jason has begun auditioning teenagers for four mystery roles.
Ivan's Montecito Pictures will be producing the project, as he did with the original two films, and insiders have reportedly said Ivan believes this film is a passing of the torch.
The upcoming flick seems to be somewhat of a passion project for the filmmaker who thinks his movies ''should be an opportunity to reflect our lives''.
Jason previously revealed he considers it his responsibility to make his audience consider their own lives and their decisions more closely.
He said: ''Movies should be an opportunity to reflect our lives and re-examine how we feel about the way we're living now. My job as a filmmaker is not to take you over the finish line or tell you what to think. My job is to offer questions and then hand you the baton to run within any direction you wish. My thrill is when one audience member has a completely different experience to the one next to them, and the debate that comes from that on the ride home.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
There's a fundamental flaw to this multi-strand social media-themed drama: it's told completely from the...
Indie filmmaking is one of the best niches to find super-talented directors and writers; and...
Richard Linklater is well known in the film industry as one of the stand out...
With one of Kate Winslet's most layered, resonant performances, this film is definitely worth a...
When Adele Wheeler lost her husband, her life started slowly deteriorating. Suffering from depression and...
Adele Wheeler is the single mother of 13-year-old Henry and suffers from depression, rarely leaving...
While not hugely memorable, this enjoyably ridiculous comedy has moments that are sharp, thoughtful and...
There isn't much on the surface of this prickly comedy, but the sharp script slices...
Mavis Gary is the ghostwriter for a successful series of young adult novels entitled the...
Smart and funny, this breezy and bittersweet drama carries dark resonance for a society caught...
A snappy script and a lively approach to the genre make this a gleefully grisly...
Watch the trailer for Up In The Air Ryan Bingham has spent all of his...