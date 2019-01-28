'Ghostbusters 3' has been handed a premiere date of July 10, 2020.

The much-discussed sci-fi sequel is currently being developed by Jason Reitman - whose father is Ivan Reitman, who directed the original two 'Ghostbusters' movies - and is set for release next year.

Casting for the project is currently underway, with Jason hoping to begin shooting the movie over the summer.

The original 'Ghostbusters' films starred the likes of Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver, while 2016's female-led reboot starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

Jason, 41, will write and direct the upcoming film, which is linked to the original films rather than the reboot.

He recently told Entertainment Weekly: ''I've always thought of myself as the first 'Ghostbusters' fan, when I was a six-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans.

''This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the '80s happened in the '80s, and this is set in the present day.''

Jason also teased his specific plans for the project, saying that it will feature some ''wonderful surprises''.

He shared: ''This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.''

The upcoming movie seems to be something of a passion project for the filmmaker who thinks his movies ''should be an opportunity to reflect our lives''.

Jason previously revealed he considers it his responsibility to make his audience consider their own lives and their decisions more closely.

He said: ''Movies should be an opportunity to reflect our lives and re-examine how we feel about the way we're living now.

''My job as a filmmaker is not to take you over the finish line or tell you what to think. My job is to offer questions and then hand you the baton to run within any direction you wish.

''My thrill is when one audience member has a completely different experience to the one next to them, and the debate that comes from that on the ride home.''