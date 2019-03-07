Jason Priestley is in ''so much pain'' after the death of Luke Perry.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor paid tribute to his ''sweet prince'' of a co-star, who passed away on Monday at the age of 52, just days after suffering a stroke.

He wrote on Instagram: ''It's taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this... My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon...

''And that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well... the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long... you burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince. (sic)''

Jason's tribute is the most recent in a long line of messages left for Luke since his untimely death earlier this week.

Luke's son Jack wrote on his own social media page: ''He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad. (sic)''