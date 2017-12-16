Jason Priestley has claimed he once ''punched'' Harvey Weinstein in the face.

The 48-year-old actor has detailed a moment during Miramax's after party for the 1995 Golden Globes when he was involved in an altercation with the disgraced producer, who has been accused of sexually harassing over 80 women over a 30-year period.

Actress Tara Strong first revealed the news on Twitter when she responded to a recent news article claiming Weinstein had ruined the careers of Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino, when he told Sir Peter Jackson not to hire them in the 'Lord of the Rings' trilogy.

She wrote: ''Heartbreaking....wouldn't be surprised if this happened to my good friend @Jason_Priestley who punched Weinstein in the face at a club one night. Go Jay (sic)''

When one fan asked if there was more to the story, the '90210' actor replied with the full details.

He wrote: ''Of course there is more to the story... '95 Golden Globes... at the Miramax Party... Harvey told me I had to leave... I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said ' what are you doing?' I said ' you told me leave, I'm leaving'

'''I didn't say you had to leave' he replied. 'You just told me to leave... right over there' I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says 'why don't we go outside and talk about this'. That was all I needed to hear,

'''I'm not going anywhere with you' I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party... (sic)''

The actor did not reveal whether the producer retaliated in any way, and has not claimed he had any other interactions with Weinstein.

It comes after filmmaker Sir Peter Jackson insisted Weinstein, 65, told him Ashley and Mira were ''difficult to work with'', and encouraged him not to cast them in the early 2000s fantasy trilogy.