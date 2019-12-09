Jason Priestley doesn't think 'BH90210' will return on another platform.

Fox recently axed the revival of the hit 1990s show, which featured the original cast - also including Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty - playing exaggerated versions of themselves in a comedy as they reuniting for a reboot, and now Jason has suggested there isn't much hope for a surprise comeback on a different network.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't think think that's going to happen.

''Unfortunately, it's not the first TV series I've been on that's been cancelled, and it probably won't be the last.''

The six-part series - which was co-created by Jennie and Tori, who also executive producer alongside co-creators and showrunners Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini - wasn't renewed for a second run, although Jason admitted the team were open to the idea of continuing with another series.

He added: ''We certainly set the show up to continue. Unfortunately it just didn't come to pass.

''But we certainly had our fun making the episodes, and it was nice to work with that group of people again. I guess it was what it was.''

It was previously reported that although the cast were hoping for a longer run for the latest instalment in the 'Beverley Hills, 90210' franchise, low ratings meant network bosses weren't keen.

Last month, Fox said in a statement: ''We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network's legacy series and casts with '90210' fans across the country.

''Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival.''