Jason Orange is reportedly house hunting in the Cotswolds.

Earlier this week, Jason's former Take That band mate Robbie Williams said he wanted to track down the singer - who left the band in 2014 in order to live a quiet life out of the spotlight - because he hasn't been in touch for some time, but it has now been revealed he's been spotted in the Cotswolds looking for a picturesque village property to call home.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Last month Jason booked into a hotel in Stow and spent the week looking around the area eyeing up houses. He looked around a couple of areas including Moreton-in-Marsh and was being shown properties that cost around the £10million mark.

''The places he viewed included an enormous manor house which was set back from the road and very secluded. Jason likes the idea of living a quiet life in the countryside and the Cotswolds is a really desirable place to be. Plus it's not far from London.''

And Jason, 49, was spotted as recently as this week in the village of Chipping Norton, where he was reportedly seen queuing for dry cleaning.

Another source added: ''Jason was keeping a low profile and I almost didn't recognise him. He was queuing very patiently with everyone else waiting to pick up their clothes.''

The news comes after Robbie, 45, said he wanted to hire a private detective to find out where the elusive musician has gone.

He said: ''You know you can have that Find My Phone thing?

''The whole of Take That should have a locate Jason Orange thing because none of us know where he's gone.

''I should hire a private detective - he finds out where Jason Orange is, we inject him with a beeping thing, a chip, then we know where Jason is at all times.

''I go the extra lengths for my Take That brothers.''