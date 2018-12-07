According to a report, Warner Bros. has already started discussions about an 'Aquaman' sequel.
The movie studio has been encouraged by the early reaction to the new superhero film, and has already started planning for a potential sequel, although nothing is certain at this stage.
A writer hasn't yet been commissioned for the sequel to 'Aquaman' - which features the likes of Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman - but internal talks have already been opened, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
However, before Warner Bros. commits to an expensive sequel, the studio is eager to see how the James Wan-directed film performs at the worldwide box office.
Once the studio has a clearer idea of how the film will perform, it will then make a decision about whether to press ahead with a sequel or not.
Meanwhile, Amber - who plays plays Mera in the superhero film - recently admitted she was instantly ''sold'' on her 'Aquaman' character when she learned she would be a ''badass warrior queen''.
The actress also revealed she loves that the movie is ''modern'' and that she plays a strong character who is not a ''damsel in distress''.
Amber said: ''Mera's a badass woman. When I first got introduced to her, I was sold on the fact she was a warrior queen and I asked, 'Do I get a sword and a crown? Yeah I'll get behind that!'
''I like that this movie is modern, Mera's not a damsel in distress - she is a badass superhero in her own right.''
