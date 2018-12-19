Jason Momoa won't cut his hair, because he thinks his wife Lisa Bonet would ''leave'' him if he chopped off his locks.
Jason Momoa won't cut his hair, because he thinks his wife Lisa Bonet would ''leave'' him.
The 39-year-old actor has become known for his signature long locks, and has said he won't be cutting his tresses short any time soon, because he's worried his wife Lisa - with whom he has 11-year-old daughter Lola and 10-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf - would divorce him if he changed his look.
He said: ''My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don't cut my hair. I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.''
The 'Aquaman' star also needs to keep his hair long whilst he continues to star as Arthur Curry and his aquatic alter-ego in the DC Extended Universe, so thinks Lisa is safe from a short-haired Jason ''for the next two years''.
Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he added: ''I am going to be playing this guy for a while and I don't want to wear a wig. I think we are good for the next two years.''
Jason and the 51-year-old actress - who married in 2017 - first met in 2005 at a jazz club in New York, and the hunk has previously spoken about how his hair has always been a key part of their love story.
Last year, he said: ''We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.'
''I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f***ing fireworks going off inside, man.''
Prior to meeting the 'Game of Thrones' actor, Lisa was married to musician Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and has 30-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz with the rocker.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...