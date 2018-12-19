Jason Momoa won't cut his hair, because he thinks his wife Lisa Bonet would ''leave'' him.

The 39-year-old actor has become known for his signature long locks, and has said he won't be cutting his tresses short any time soon, because he's worried his wife Lisa - with whom he has 11-year-old daughter Lola and 10-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf - would divorce him if he changed his look.

He said: ''My wife would leave me if I cut my hair so I just don't cut my hair. I am not cutting my hair for a while, I will tell you that much.''

The 'Aquaman' star also needs to keep his hair long whilst he continues to star as Arthur Curry and his aquatic alter-ego in the DC Extended Universe, so thinks Lisa is safe from a short-haired Jason ''for the next two years''.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph newspaper, he added: ''I am going to be playing this guy for a while and I don't want to wear a wig. I think we are good for the next two years.''

Jason and the 51-year-old actress - who married in 2017 - first met in 2005 at a jazz club in New York, and the hunk has previously spoken about how his hair has always been a key part of their love story.

Last year, he said: ''We just happened to be in the right place at the right time. I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.'

''I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f***ing fireworks going off inside, man.''

Prior to meeting the 'Game of Thrones' actor, Lisa was married to musician Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and has 30-year-old daughter Zoe Kravitz with the rocker.