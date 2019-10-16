Jason Momoa married his ''childhood crush''.

The 'Aquaman' star wed Lisa Bonet in 2017 and though they had been together for 12 years before then, he had had his eye on the former 'Cosby Show' actress for some time before then.

Jason - who has Lola, 12, and Wolf, 10, with Lisa - said: ''[She was] literally my childhood crush.

''I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.''

And the 40-year-old actor thinks his marriage to Lisa - who also has daugher Zoe Kravitz with musician Lenny Kravitz - is proof that ''anything'' can happen, no matter how unlikely the odds.

He told the new issue of America's Esquire magazine: ''If someone says something isn't possible. I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible.' ''

The former 'Game of Thrones' actor is thankful he never became a household name until later in his career because he thinks he would have ''f***ed it all up'' if he'd found fame at a young age as he is so ''dumb''.

And Jason is in awe of his 'Dune' co-star, 23-year-old Timothée Chalamet because he is able to ''handle'' a lot of scrutiny while also proving himself as an actor.

Speaking of the 'Call Me By Your Name' star, he said: ''I would never be able to handle what he does. He's so f***ing talented, man.

''I don't know. I'm a little dumber, needed some time. Which is probably the best for me, because it would have been bad if it happened when I was younger. I just would have fucked it all up.''