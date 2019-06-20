Jason Momoa wants to remake classic comedy 'Twins' with his former 'Game of Thrones' co-star Peter Dinklage.
The 'Aquaman' actor admitted he'd jump at the chance to work with his fellow 'Game of Thrones' star on a new version of the 1988 buddy comedy, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as twins separated at birth who reunite and seek out their biological mother.
The suggestion was pitched to Jason at an 'Aquaman Live' panel at Celebrity Fan Fest in Texas over the weekend and he replied: ''F***ing tell me where to sign! Absolutely. That'd be amazing. I love that movie.''
He then agreed with the moderator who urged: ''People on Twitter, make that happen.''
Jason never shared any screen time with Peter in 'Game of Thrones' but is still a big fan of his talents.
He said: ''He's amazing.''
Elsewhere during the panel, the 39-year-old actor admitted he'd love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and take over from Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.
Asked which MCU character he'd most like to play, he replied: ''I'd love to play Wolverine.
''[Hugh Jackman] was phenomenal. I grew up just loving Wolverine.''
However, Jason may be too busy for that at the moment as he's previously admitted he's keen to have another outing as Aquaman.
He previously said: ''I definitely have an opinion. Even when we were shooting 'Aquaman', I have the opening of 'Aquaman 2' ready. I went in and pitched it to Peter Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It's awesome...But yeah, I have plans for 'Aquaman 2'.''
