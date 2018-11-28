Jason Momoa hasn't seen 'Aquaman' yet because he is waiting to watch it with his children.

The 39-year-old actor stars as the half-Atlantean/half-human superhero Arthur Curry in the DC Comics blockbuster but although he was at the movie's world premiere in London on Monday (26.11.18) he did not watch the final cut because he has promised his kids, daughter Lola, 11, and nine-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf, he'll view with them first.

In an interview on 'This Morning' on Wednesday (28.11.18) he said: ''I haven't seen it - which is really cool because everyone here at the UK premiere ... I could see everyone's faces who have seen it and I haven't yet! It's exciting because I have seen the trailer and it's amazing and my kids are stoked! My kids were there with me on set so they were like, ''Please papa, don't watch it without me!' Of course not! I'm going to go and watch it with them.''

'Aquaman' - which also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman and Patrick Wilson and is directed by James Wan - is a Warner Bros. Pictures film which is based on the DC Comics character of the same name who has the ability to control the ocean's tides and communicate with sea life.

The film tells the story of how the powerful superhero finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.

The 'Game of Thrones' star also revealed that he felt like he could relate to his character because, like Aquaman, he felt like he was caught between two different worlds when he was growing up.

He said: ''I came from a very loving home but with a single mother who raised me in Iowa. I was born in Hawaii. So I spent my summer in two very different worlds. That's relatable and also the side of a single parent is relatable.''

'Aquaman' hits cinemas on December 14.