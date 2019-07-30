Jason Momoa is set to star in and produce Netflix's upcoming thriller 'Sweet Girl'.
The 39-year-old actor is reportedly set to star in and produce the streaming service's upcoming revenge tale which will be helmed by Brian Andrew Mendoza from a script by Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner, with polishing by Will Staples.
Though there is no word on when the movie will begin shooting the 'Aquaman' star will portray a distraught husband who embarks on a mission to bring violet justice to those responsible for the death of his wife, all while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.
This isn't the first time Momoa has teamed up with Mendoza and the pair worked together on Netflix and Discovery Canada's TV series 'Frontier' as well as 2018 action film 'Braven'.
Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment will also produce while Martin Kistler will serve as executive producer.
Confirming his involvement in the project in a statement, Momoa said: ''I'm excited to partner with Netflix once again. I'm putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It's a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.''
Fierson added: ''Brad and I are ecstatic about bringing another project to Netflix, who have truly made us feel like we have a home to make groundbreaking original features and series
''Additionally, Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of Frontier, is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that's Jason.''
