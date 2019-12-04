Jason Momoa has promised to send Chris Pratt a case of his canned water after calling out the 'Jurassic World' actor for posing with a plastic bottle.

The 'Aquaman' star - who has been vocal in his call to curb single-use plastic - caused a sensation when he commented on the 40-year-old actor's picture announcing his collaboration with Amazon.

In the post, Chris posed in a gym in workout gear while holding a disposable bottle, and Jason commented: ''Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle. No single use plastic. Come on.''

The former 'Game of Thrones' star later shared a photo of himself and Chris, along with his and wife Lisa Bonet's children, Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, and apologised for the outcry his comment had caused, before offering to send him some of his own Mananalu water, which is packaged in recyclable aluminium cans.

He wrote: ''BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do. I'm sorry this was received so badly today I didn't mean for that to happen. I'm just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic. the plastic water bottles have to stop i hope u make a reusable water bottle for amazon so we all can purchase.

''You're an inspiration to many I'm one of them. I'll send you a case of MANANALU. All my Aloha, Da Momoa's (sic)''

Chris had quickly replied to Jason's original message and insisted he always used a reusable water bottle himself and called for fans to do the same.

He responded: ''Aquaman! You're completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!!''

''If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn't know what to do with my hands!

''I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don't want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.''