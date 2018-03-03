Jason Momoa's 'The Crow' remake will open on October 11, 2019.

The 38-year-old actor started shooting the reboot of Alex Proyas' 1994 fantasy thriller 'The Crow' in November and Sony has now set an opening date for the upcoming flick.

Last year, Momoa was revealed to be portraying the titular undead vigilante in the new version - which is to be helmed by Corin Hardy.

The original movie starred the late Brandon Lee in the title role, who died when he was accidentally shot and killed during filming.

As with the original movie, the film will be based on the 1989 graphic novel by James O'Barr, but it was previously reported the remake will be more faithful to the original source.

Speaking in 2016 about his shooting schedule, O'Barr revealed previously said: ''As of right now, it's slated to start pre-production in February with a very talented British director named Corin Hardy.

''I'm involved in every aspect of the film and working closely with the director.''

The plot focuses on rock musician Eric Draven and his fiancée Shelly who are attacked by a gang of street thugs who shoot the couple, but when Eric dies in the hospital he is resurrected by a crow and then goes on a revenge mission to punish his attackers for killing the love of his life.

The remake has long been delayed and has previously seen a number of actors, including Luke Evans, Nicholas Hoult, Jack O'Connell and Jack Huston in line for the lead role.