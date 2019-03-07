A private plane carrying Jason Momoa and some of his pals had to make an emergency landing in Palm Springs on Wednesday (06.03.19) due to a suspected fire.
Jason Momoa's private plane had to make an emergency landing due to a fire scare.
The former 'Game of Thrones' star praised the ''good old fire department'' who came to the star and his pals' rescue when the jet landed at Palm Springs International Airport after the issue occurred 30 minutes into their flight from Los Angeles to Phoenix.
Speaking on his Instagram Stories, he told fans: ''Well, we got ourselves a slight delay. Half-hour out, in Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire.
''Good old fire department, gotta love 'em.''
Jason then joked he might have to drive the 269-mile journey instead.
He quipped: ''It looks like we're driving.''
The Palm Springs Firefighters Association later revealed the suspected blaze was a false alarm, but they were glad to meet the 'Aquaman' star.
A message on their official Instagram account read: ''Had an Aircraft emergency today. Reported engine fire with @prideofgypsies on board. ARFF Engineer Andy Meza told his crew, ''Not on my watch boys...not on my watch''. Turned out to be a false alarm but the ARFF Lads were on the ready. It's always nice to meet cool people. (sic)''
Fortunately, Jason and his crew managed to get another private plane and eventually made it to Phoenix ''safe and happy'', where he set about building his ''dream'' Harley Davidson motorbike.
He wrote on Instagram: ''So the world knows we are safe and happy The plane failed not to self dirtbags and savages shouldn't ride private planes. but the Harley runs perfect. Building my dream bike with @love_cycles 37 knuckle @harleydavidson Always wanted to build my own. It's a slow process but my lil brother is patient. Mahalo Jermiah Always wanted to learn and teach with my babies. Aloha j. (sic)''
