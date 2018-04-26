'Aquaman' hunk Jason Momoa has revealed his perfect day involves spending quality time with his wife Lisa Bonet and their two children Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, nine.
Jason Momoa loves to spend quality time with his family when he's not busy with film commitments.
The 'Aquaman' hunk has two children with wife Lisa Bonet - daughter Lola Iolani, 10, and nine-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha - and he admitted his ideal day off is getting out ''around nature'' with his loved ones.
Speaking to E! News, he said: ''Cuddling babies, kissing my wife, playing in the dirt, rock climbing, just being with my kids.
''I literally fly in, we do this, I fly back, and I have everything set up, we're going camping. I love being with my kids around nature.''
While the huge star is always in incredible shape for his roles, he did reveal he likes to treat himself with beer at the end of the day.
He added: ''I'm a beer drinker, not gonna lie to you. I'm a knuckle dragging beer drinker.
''I eat meat, drink beer. As long as I can get a couple of Guinnesses, I was happy. No carbs, just eat meet and vegetables, and drink a couple of beers at the end of the day.''
Jason will make his debut as a leading man in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, and he revealed he is ''super pumped'' at the chance to step out on camera as the focus of the film.
Asked how he's feeling about the movie, the former 'Game of Thrones' actor said: ''It means I am the f***ing man and I am super pumped.
''I finally I got a movie that's all mine - with awesome characters, amazing actors and great director. It's all mine.''
Directed by James Wan, the movie also stars the likes of Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...