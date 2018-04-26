'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa has revealed his two children had filmed a cameo scene for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, but their part in the movie was left on the cutting room floor.
Jason Momoa's children had a cameo role cut from 'Aquaman'.
The Hollywood star - who has daughter Lola, 10, and nine-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with wife Lisa Bonet - revealed his kids did film a special part for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, but it hasn't been included in the movie's final edit.
Speaking to E! News, he said: ''They were in it but James Wan cut them out ... They were these beautiful little kids in a Sicilian village and he cut them out.''
Asked how his children took the snub, the 41-year-old actor said they were ''so sad'', and joked that the director needed to ''figure something out'' to get them back in the film.
He explained: ''They were so sad, I was like James, you need to figure something out, bro. They were so sad, it was the first time they were in something, [he] cut them out.''
Meanwhile, James previously admitted he had to make some big choices regarding the villains in the standalone movie about the King of Atlantis.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the 40-year-old director said: ''This is what I'll say: I don't have three villains. I think that's ridiculous! I would never go into an origin movie with three villains. We don't even know the main character let alone the world and its antagonist. I believe in taking baby steps.''
The film follows Arthur Curry/Aquaman - played by 'Game of Thrones' star Momoa - who finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.
Momoa stars alongside Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuere Morrison, Patrick Wilson, Abdul-Mateen and Dolph Lundgren.
