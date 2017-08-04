Jason Momoa was treated to the best surprise of his ''life'' when he turned 38 earlier this month when his wife and kids turned up on the Australia-based set of his forthcoming film 'Aquaman'.
The 'Game of Thrones' star was left shocked when his partner Lisa Bonet - who he married in 2007 - and their two kids Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, eight, went to see him filming the superhero movie in Queensland, Australia, as he turned 38 on August 1st.
Alongside a picture of his fellow ''warriors'' in the motion picture, and his wife and children, he wrote: ''I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. (sic)''
Filming for the motion picture began in May ahead of a December 2018 release.
The movie also stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard, who will play Jason's on-screen love interest, the Queen of Atlantis.
Screenwriter Will Beall recently insisted 'Aquaman' - which is directed by James Wan - will ''blow people's minds'' because it's going to have a lot of comedy as well as action.
He said: ''It's going to be fun, it's going to be really fun. What we've come up with and James especially - he has a really clear idea of the tone he's going to have, and I think 'Aquaman' is one that's going to blow people's minds, not just visually, but I think the story and the scope of it is really great.''
