Jason Momoa had the greatest surprise of his ''life'' when his wife and children turned up on the 'Aquaman' set on his birthday.

The 'Game of Thrones' star was left shocked when his partner Lisa Bonet - who he married in 2007 - and their two kids Lola, 10, and Nakoa-Wolf, eight, went to see him filming the superhero movie in Queensland, Australia, as he turned 38 on August 1st.

Alongside a picture of his fellow ''warriors'' in the motion picture, and his wife and children, he wrote: ''I have never been so surprised in my life. 38 is the greatest to date. I love u my loveee my babies my friends and OHANA to my cast and crew. Mahalo for caring. It was so beautiful. Mahalos to all the warriors It was an honor. #mindblown. (sic)''

Filming for the motion picture began in May ahead of a December 2018 release.

The movie also stars Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard, who will play Jason's on-screen love interest, the Queen of Atlantis.

Screenwriter Will Beall recently insisted 'Aquaman' - which is directed by James Wan - will ''blow people's minds'' because it's going to have a lot of comedy as well as action.

He said: ''It's going to be fun, it's going to be really fun. What we've come up with and James especially - he has a really clear idea of the tone he's going to have, and I think 'Aquaman' is one that's going to blow people's minds, not just visually, but I think the story and the scope of it is really great.''