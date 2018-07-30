Jason Momoa sees it as the ''biggest honour'' being cast as 'Aquaman'.
The 38-year-old actor thinks it is an ''absolute honour'' to be playing the DC Comics character, a ''dream job'' for him.
He said: ''I mean, that was the biggest honour, like when Zack [Snyder, 'Justice League' director] told me - there's just so many brown-skinned kids that are gonna grow up and go, like, 'Yeah, all of our gods are water gods.' It is an absolute honour. Some people accept that he's not white. I think it's cool. It's an honour for me to be that person standing up. Dream job, you know what I mean?''
Meanwhile, Jason previously revealed the ending of 'Aquaman' will see the character ''become what he's destined to be''.
He said: ''He was born with the powers but he never really harnessed them, honed them. Obviously this is his whole origin story. We've seen him in Justice League, which is maybe two minutes of his old life, so we get to see where he came from. I think when he was a little boy, he had these powers and he didn't really hone them, so this whole journey of him going to become the king ... the last frame of this movie you're going to see him actually become what he's destined to be.''
And James Wan has claimed that Jason's enviable physique will mean that Aquaman is no longer the figure of fun he's previously been, especially compared
to some other superheroes.
He said: ''That's what makes him so cool, right, just his physicality, right? And I think ... I've gotta say, this is a stroke of genius on Zack's behalf, right?
''This is Zack's casting. He saw something in Jason and he'd go, 'You know what? If I put Jason in this, no one's ever gonna make fun of Aquaman ever again.' And I think that's super great. That's really cool. It's not easy. Jason works very hard to stay in shape and he's very disciplined about it.''
