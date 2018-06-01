Jason Momoa has apologised to fans after becoming the latest actor to quit the remake of 'The Crow'.
The 'Aquaman' star has apologised to fans as he has become the latest in a string of actors to pull out of the project, leaving the reboot of Alex Proyas' 1994 fantasy thriller in a state of collapse.
Momoa wrote on Instagram: ''I've waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will.
''James O'Barr sorry to let you down I won't on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can't play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I'm ready when it's right. Love u Corin aloha j [sic]''
The 38-year-old actor started filming the remake - directed by Corin Hardy and based on the 1989 graphic novel by James O'Barr - in November 2017 and Sony had announced a release date of October 11, 2019.
The original movie - which has become a cult classic - starred the late Brandon Lee in the title role, who died when he was accidentally shot and killed during filming.
The plot focuses on rock musician Eric Draven and his fiancée Shelly who are attacked by a gang of street thugs who shoot the couple, but when Eric dies in the hospital he is resurrected by a crow and then goes on a revenge mission to punish his attackers for killing the love of his life.
Luke Evans was officially lined-up to play the undead anti-hero in 2013, but pulled out due to other projects.
Other actors linked to the role have included Bradley Cooper, Ryan Gosling, Channing Tatum, Nicholas Hoult, Jack O'Connell and Jack Huston.
