Jason Momoa is protesting against plans to build a telescope on a sacred mountain in Hawaii, as he took his two children to the protest site on Wednesday (31.07.19).
Jason Momoa is protesting against plans to build a telescope on a sacred mountain in Hawaii.
The 40-year-old actor returned to his Hawaiian roots on Wednesday (31.07.19) when he joined the 17th day of protests against plans to build on the sacred Mauna Kea mountain, alongside his two children Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, whom he has with Lisa Bonet.
Protestors have been blocking the access road to the country's tallest mountain in hopes of stopping construction for over two weeks, and Jason has said he's ''not going anywhere'' after getting involved with the cause.
Speaking to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, he said: ''I just want to say that I'm thankful to the protectors and the stewards of this land, and we are not going anywhere.''
The 'Aquaman' actor also documented his experience on Instagram, where he uploaded a video to his Story while heading out of the island after the protest.
He said in the clip: ''Aloha everyone, I'm home. My family and my babies are here. I love you, I loved being there, I loved supporting everyone, I loved interviewing everyone. We're gonna get our voices out there, it's my duty. I love you and I'll see you soon. I'll be back.''
Jason isn't the only star to have joined the protests, as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a surprise appearance to help protect the Hawaiian mountain last week.
He said at the time: ''This is such a critical moment and a pivotal time. Because the world is watching. I realised as I was leaving it is much more than a telescope, it is people who have so much pride and are willing to sacrifice everything they have to protect something that is so incredibly sacred to them.''
Meanwhile, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim recently said he's organising a meeting between the government and Native Hawaiian leaders, in order to try and resolve the issue.
He said: ''We do not want this to become the cause of a polarised community. That to me is a main issue here.''
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...