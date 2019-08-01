Jason Momoa is protesting against plans to build a telescope on a sacred mountain in Hawaii.

The 40-year-old actor returned to his Hawaiian roots on Wednesday (31.07.19) when he joined the 17th day of protests against plans to build on the sacred Mauna Kea mountain, alongside his two children Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, whom he has with Lisa Bonet.

Protestors have been blocking the access road to the country's tallest mountain in hopes of stopping construction for over two weeks, and Jason has said he's ''not going anywhere'' after getting involved with the cause.

Speaking to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, he said: ''I just want to say that I'm thankful to the protectors and the stewards of this land, and we are not going anywhere.''

The 'Aquaman' actor also documented his experience on Instagram, where he uploaded a video to his Story while heading out of the island after the protest.

He said in the clip: ''Aloha everyone, I'm home. My family and my babies are here. I love you, I loved being there, I loved supporting everyone, I loved interviewing everyone. We're gonna get our voices out there, it's my duty. I love you and I'll see you soon. I'll be back.''

Jason isn't the only star to have joined the protests, as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a surprise appearance to help protect the Hawaiian mountain last week.

He said at the time: ''This is such a critical moment and a pivotal time. Because the world is watching. I realised as I was leaving it is much more than a telescope, it is people who have so much pride and are willing to sacrifice everything they have to protect something that is so incredibly sacred to them.''

Meanwhile, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim recently said he's organising a meeting between the government and Native Hawaiian leaders, in order to try and resolve the issue.

He said: ''We do not want this to become the cause of a polarised community. That to me is a main issue here.''