Jason Momoa wants to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation ''for life''.

The 39-year-old star volunteered with the charity - which aims to fulfil the wishes of children who are struggling with critical illnesses - for the first time earlier this week, and has said that after meeting with some of his young fans, he wants to continue collaborating with the organisation.

Posting pictures of himself with his fans on Instagram, the 'Aquaman' star wrote: ''My first @makeawishamerica I will do this for life. Such an amazing day with Eva Eros and Kalice and all the ohana. Mahalo Warner bros for setting up an amazing tour for these beautiful children All my aloha j (sic)''

During his day of volunteering, Jason - who has daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, with his wife Lisa Bonet - gave the kids an inside look at Warner Bros. Studios, where some of the costumes for its biggest franchises live, including the Batman costume and Batmobile, as well as the 'Aquaman' throne and his costume from the 2018 film.

Meanwhile, Jason previously said he wouldn't change anything about his life, because although ''bad things'' may have happened, the experiences have taught him how to ''be a good dad'' to his two children.

He explained: ''Every wrong decision got me here. Yes, bad things happened, but they allowed me to be a good dad and raise my kids. I didn't have to sacrifice anything. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.''

And his wife Lisa - who is also mother to 30-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz, from her first marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz - praised the 'Game of Thrones' star's ability to be both an ''alpha male'' and still value ''love and family''.

She said: ''What's cool about Jason is that he's an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible.

''Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age - he's a leader, he's generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.''