Jason Momoa thinks his ''wrong decisions'' have made him who he is, and wouldn't change anything about his life so far.
Jason Momoa thinks his ''wrong decisions'' have made him who he is.
The 39-year-old actor has insisted he wouldn't change anything about his life, because although ''bad things'' may have happened, the experiences have taught him how to ''be a good dad'' to his two children, daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, nine.
Jason - who has his brood with wife Lisa Bonet - said: ''Every wrong decision got me here. Yes, bad things happened, but they allowed me to be a good dad and raise my kids. I didn't have to sacrifice anything. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.''
And although he might not want to change anything about his past, he would like to start making changes to the roles he plays in the future, as he says he's tired of playing ''the brute'' in shows such as 'Game of Thrones' - where he played Khal Drogo.
He added: ''I don't normally get to do 'silly' things. I'm normally hired to play that guy - the barbarian, the brute. After 'Game Of Thrones', no one was thinking I'd be perfect for a rom-com.
''I want people to see me be funny, and romantic, not just some big lug.
''It would be nice to play a doctor or a lawyer. But the truth of it is, they've got someone to play those roles. If I have to play a brute, how about a soft brute or one with a heart of gold? If I got offered that then f**k it, it's on.''
The 'Aquaman' star may be getting more job offers these days, but he insists it wasn't always that way, and he's often had to take ''s**t'' roles in order to make enough money to keep him going.
Speaking to Shortlist magazine, he said: ''People get this idea that I had a choice with regards to what I do. Being an actor - for me, anyway - it's slim pickings. At one time, I'd be 20th down the list for a part. I know I'm not first. But I've had a career, I've taken s**t [roles], and I've made them good. Most actors can start being picky after a while. I haven't been in that position.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...