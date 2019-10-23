Jason Momoa is ''more attentive'' toward his wife Lisa Bonet thanks to his role in 'See', in which he was unable to use his sense of sight.
Jason Momoa is ''more attentive'' toward his wife Lisa Bonet thanks to his role in 'See'.
The 40-year-old actor is starring in the new Apple TV+ dystopian drama alongside Alfre Woodard, in which a virus has wiped away millions of people and left the remaining population blind, forcing them to adapt to the world without sight.
And now, Jason has said not being able to see during filming heightened his other senses, and made him more aware of the ''energy'' people give off, which he's been able to use at home with his wife Lisa.
He told Us Weekly magazine: ''I don't want to sound like, 'Oh, there's an aura, this and that,' but there's definitely an energy. I'm a little bit more attentive to my wife's energy ... I'm connected.''
Jason - who has daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, with Lisa - is no stranger to speaking highly of his wife, as he recently revealed she had been his ''childhood crush'' when he'd seen her on 'The Cosby Show'.
He said: ''[She was] literally my childhood crush.
''I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.''
And the 'Aquaman' star thinks his marriage to Lisa - who also has daughter Zoe Kravitz with musician and ex-husband Lenny Kravitz - is proof that ''anything'' can happen, no matter how unlikely the odds.
He added: ''If someone says something isn't possible. I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible.' ''
Jason and Lisa, 51, married in 2017, but have been in a relationship since 2005.
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...