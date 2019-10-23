Jason Momoa is ''more attentive'' toward his wife Lisa Bonet thanks to his role in 'See'.

The 40-year-old actor is starring in the new Apple TV+ dystopian drama alongside Alfre Woodard, in which a virus has wiped away millions of people and left the remaining population blind, forcing them to adapt to the world without sight.

And now, Jason has said not being able to see during filming heightened his other senses, and made him more aware of the ''energy'' people give off, which he's been able to use at home with his wife Lisa.

He told Us Weekly magazine: ''I don't want to sound like, 'Oh, there's an aura, this and that,' but there's definitely an energy. I'm a little bit more attentive to my wife's energy ... I'm connected.''

Jason - who has daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, with Lisa - is no stranger to speaking highly of his wife, as he recently revealed she had been his ''childhood crush'' when he'd seen her on 'The Cosby Show'.

He said: ''[She was] literally my childhood crush.

''I mean, I didn't tell her that. I didn't let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids.''

And the 'Aquaman' star thinks his marriage to Lisa - who also has daughter Zoe Kravitz with musician and ex-husband Lenny Kravitz - is proof that ''anything'' can happen, no matter how unlikely the odds.

He added: ''If someone says something isn't possible. I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f***ing possible.' ''

Jason and Lisa, 51, married in 2017, but have been in a relationship since 2005.