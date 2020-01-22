Jason Momoa has spent time meeting the ''brave strong babies'' at a children's hospital.

The 'Aquaman' star paid a visit to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh earlier this week, as he said his favourite thing about playing the titular DC Comics hero on the big screen is the ability to ''make children happy''.

Posting a series of photos from his visit on Instagram, he wrote: ''the greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children's hospital of pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families. me and joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident. see u on set of aquaman 2 joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j (sic)''

Jason, 40, is an avid supporter of children's charities, and last year volunteered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which aims to fulfil the wishes of children who are struggling with critical illnesses.

And the 'Game of Thrones' star - who has daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, with his wife Lisa Bonet - said that after meeting with some of his young fans, he wants to continue collaborating with the organisation ''for life''.

On social media at the time, he wrote: ''My first @makeawishamerica I will do this for life. Such an amazing day with Eva Eros and Kalice and all the ohana. Mahalo Warner bros for setting up an amazing tour for these beautiful children All my aloha j (sic)''

During his day of volunteering, Jason gave the kids an inside look at Warner Bros. Studios, where some of the costumes for its biggest franchises live, including the Batman costume and Batmobile, as well as the 'Aquaman' throne and his costume from the 2018 film.