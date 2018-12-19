Jason Momoa says his wife Lisa Bonet is a ''phenomenal mother''.

The 39-year-old actor and Lisa - whom he married last year after they started dating in 2005 - have two children, Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, together, and Jason has said Lisa's ''ultimate art form'' is how well she takes care of her brood.

Speaking about 51-year-old Lisa - who is also mother to 30-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz, from her first marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz - Jason said: ''My wife is amazing. Her ultimate art form is being a phenomenal mother.''

And the 'Aquaman' star also heaped praise on his spouse's sense of humour.

He added: ''Not a lot of people know how absolutely hysterical she is. She makes me laugh and is just really quirky. We are a perfect fit.''

When they get some time to themselves, the couple love to go ''shopping for antiques'' to decorate their home.

Speaking to People magazine, Jason said: ''My wife and I love to go to flea markets. We like getting little trinkets and shopping for antiques.''

Meanwhile, the former 'Game of Thrones' star recently said he wouldn't change anything about his life, because although ''bad things'' may have happened, the experiences have taught him how to ''be a good dad'' to his two children.

He said: Every wrong decision got me here. Yes, bad things happened, but they allowed me to be a good dad and raise my kids. I didn't have to sacrifice anything. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.''

And Lisa recently gushed over her hubby's ability to be both an ''alpha male'' and still value ''love and family''.

She said: ''What's cool about Jason is that he's an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible.

''Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age - he's a leader, he's generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.''