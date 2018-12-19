Jason Momoa says his wife Lisa Bonet is a ''phenomenal mother'' to their two children, Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10.
Jason Momoa says his wife Lisa Bonet is a ''phenomenal mother''.
The 39-year-old actor and Lisa - whom he married last year after they started dating in 2005 - have two children, Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, together, and Jason has said Lisa's ''ultimate art form'' is how well she takes care of her brood.
Speaking about 51-year-old Lisa - who is also mother to 30-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz, from her first marriage to musician Lenny Kravitz - Jason said: ''My wife is amazing. Her ultimate art form is being a phenomenal mother.''
And the 'Aquaman' star also heaped praise on his spouse's sense of humour.
He added: ''Not a lot of people know how absolutely hysterical she is. She makes me laugh and is just really quirky. We are a perfect fit.''
When they get some time to themselves, the couple love to go ''shopping for antiques'' to decorate their home.
Speaking to People magazine, Jason said: ''My wife and I love to go to flea markets. We like getting little trinkets and shopping for antiques.''
Meanwhile, the former 'Game of Thrones' star recently said he wouldn't change anything about his life, because although ''bad things'' may have happened, the experiences have taught him how to ''be a good dad'' to his two children.
He said: Every wrong decision got me here. Yes, bad things happened, but they allowed me to be a good dad and raise my kids. I didn't have to sacrifice anything. I feel like the luckiest guy in the world.''
And Lisa recently gushed over her hubby's ability to be both an ''alpha male'' and still value ''love and family''.
She said: ''What's cool about Jason is that he's an alpha male who stands for love and family. And to circle back to my own wounds, having an absent father, then to be fully met by a man of that stature, is really incredible.
''Jason embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age - he's a leader, he's generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The planet is in turmoil. Superman is apparently dead and crime rates have surged around...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Bruce Wayne knows that the Earth is under threat from evil forces much worse than...
After 2013's beefy Man of Steel, director Zack Snyder goes even bigger and darker with...
Every superhero has a dark side and being 100% human, Batman is in doubt over...
What happens when two superheroes with vastly differing opinions come head to head? Well, not...
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...
When an alien lifeform crashed to Earth decades ago, no one noticed. When his own...
Jimmy Bobo is a brutal hitman; the best of his kind, an expert in the...
With a complete lack of self-awareness, this po-faced remake looks more like a trash-TV series...
After witnessing the death of his mother and father, Conan was made an orphan and...