Jason Momoa is to star in 'Little Nemo in Slumberland'.

According to Discussing Film, the 'Aquaman' star is to feature in the Netflix project based on the comic strip of the same name.

The movie follows a young girl named Nema, who, with the help of a giant monster creature, travels to a mystical dreamland in search of her missing father.

Jason will play the creature, whose name is Flip, and is described as a ''nine-foot tall creature that is half-man, half-beast, has shaggy fur and long curved tasks.''

CGI is expected to be used to create the creature. The technology was previously by Netflix to de-age characters in mob epic 'The Irishman'.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, whose filmography includes 'I Am Legend', 'Red Sparrow' and three of the 'Hunger Games' movies. He has recently collaborated with Jason on Apple TV+ series 'See'.

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and David Ready will produce through under their Chernin Entertainment banner. The screenplay will be penned by David Guion and Michael Handleman, who previously worked on 'Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb'.

Francis, 48, will be helming the adaptation of the comic strip which originally ran in the New York Herald from October 15, 1905, until July 23, 1911. The strip was then renamed 'In the Land of Wonderful Dreams' when McCay brought it to William Randolph Hearst's 'New York American', where it ran from September 3, 1911 until July 26, 1914.

When McCay returned to the New York Herald in 1924, he revived the strip, and it ran under its original title from August 3, 1924, until January 9, 1927, when McCay went back to Hearst.