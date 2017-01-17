Actor Jason Momoa had to hide the fact he had been cast as Aquaman in Justice League from family and friends for years.
The former Game of Thrones star has joined the DC Comics universe as the underwater superhero and he can't wait to make his official debut after spending years preparing to play Aquaman in silence.
"I knew I had the role in late 2012 or early 2013," Momoa, who spent months denying the role, tells The Hollywood Reporter.
"I was trying to get any role I could, and not having much luck. So, knowing what your future is going to be in the next five or six years and having to keep your mouth shut is brutal."
And he's hoping the blockbuster role will lead to other parts he previously would not have been considered for.
"I would love to do comedy. I can't wait to be in a tracksuit in an office space, not covered in blood - and with my clothes on."
