Jason Momoa still hasn't watched 'Aquaman'.

The 39-year-old actor plays the central character in the new James Wan-directed superhero movie, but Jason has admitted he's still not seen the film because he's been waiting to watch it with his children.

The Hollywood star - who has kids Lola, 11, and Nakoa-Wolf, ten, with his wife Lisa Bonet - said: ''Here's the thing - I have two babies aged ten and 11.

''They were on set for the whole filming and they made me promise them that I wouldn't watch it until I can watch it with them.

''I want to share it with my children and sit and hold their hands - it's a rare moment for a father and generally, they can't watch the things I do!''

Jason is, perhaps, best known for his starring role in the HBO series 'Game of Thrones'.

But the actor - who married Lisa in 2017 - admitted playing Khal Drogo hasn't made him an obvious candidate for other major roles.

He told 'The Graham Norton Show': ''I didn't get much work after that.

''I mean, what do you do with that? He doesn't speak English, he's not funny and he just hurts people. I played that character well so it was a bit challenging afterwards. People would literally say, 'Wow, you speak English!'''

Meanwhile, Jason previously admitted he loves spending quality time with his family when he's not working.

He shared: ''I love being with my kids around nature.''