Jason Momoa matched his Oscars suit to his hair accessory.

The 'Aquaman' actor turned heads on Sunday (24.02.19) as he walked the red carpet at the Academy Awards with wife Lisa Bonet in a vivid pink outfit and though he had the matching hair tie around his wrist, he planned to put it into his locks for the afterparty so he can dance in comfort.

He told 'Access': ''Well the whole suit was built off of my scrunchie. I said I want a suit that looks like that. And so then Fendi made the scrunchie.

''I can't really move in this suit. But I will [put the scrunchie] on later when I'm cutting a rug on the dance floor. The scrunchie will be in!''

And the former 'Game of Thrones' star insisted he is a great dancer who wouldn't have got with his wife if he didn't have impressive moves.

He joked: ''I cut- baby how you gonna book that? And we're from Hawaii. Hawaiians invented the hula bro! Come on now. How you gonna book Lisa Bonet if you don't know how to cut a rug?''

His wife agreed: ''He can dance! It's true!''

Jason was presenting at the Oscars alongside Dame Helen Mirren, who wore a fuchsia tulle Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

Though the pair hadn't deliberately matched the hue of their outfits, the pair joked they were a sign of how gender conventions are changing.

Helen said: ''It just goes to show that these days, a Hawaiian god and a very mature English woman can actually wear the same colour.''

Jason agreed: ''We can both wear pink. Finally, times are changing.''