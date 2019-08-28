Jason Momoa and his dog were trapped in a hotel elevator for two hours on Tuesday (27.08.19).

The 'Aquaman' actor and his pet pooch Rama were left stuck in the lift after it broke down whilst carry him and a few friends, including personal trainer Mada Abdelhamid, back to their rooms.

Jason took his to his Instagram Story to tell his followers that he was stuck in the elevator and was anxiously waiting for somebody to help.

Speaking to his pal Mada - who trained him for his role in 'Game of Thrones' - in a video, Jason asks: ''Well, what's going on, big nasty?''

He then added: ''We're stuck on an elevator. Fire department really doesn't want to show up. Get us out!''

The 40-year-old action star then pulled out a bag of peanut M&Ms to share with his friends so they wouldn't get hungry as they waited to be rescued.

On his Instagram Story, he added: ''We're just trying to get out. Trying to be 'Die Hard' but it didn't work out.''

Following the two-hour ordeal, the group was eventually freed and Jason - who has two children, Lola, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10, with his wife Lisa Bonet - posted a video showing Rama excitedly jumping all over his hotel bed.