Jason Momoa doesn't care about bodyshamers.

The 39-year-old hunk was blasted by some social media trolls for his ''dad bod'' while on a recent holiday in Italy with his wife Lisa Bonet, their children, and her daughter Zoë Kravitz but Jason pays no attention to the comments.

When asked if he was offended, he told TMZ: ''No, not at all.''

Jason previously explained the gruelling routine he undertook to get in shape for 'Aquaman'.

He said: ''I had to not really eat as much to stay lean. I'm Hawaiian - if we eat, we just get big. So, genetically, it's hard for me to get trim. You deplete yourself of carbs, so I had a harder time getting lean. I'd rather just get big.''

And he found one part of the diet particularly tough.

Jason said: ''I'm not a fan of doing abs. It's tough...You can't drink beer!''

Jason also revealed that he was enjoying time off from training between 'Aquaman' and 'Aquaman 2' and had been having a lot of ''cheat days''.

He said: ''I haven't touched a weight in nine months. I'm just eating bread and butter! Every day is a cheat day! Eventually I'll have to go back to being this guy. But right now? Nah.''