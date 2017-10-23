Jason Momoa and Amber Heard have completed filming on 'Aquaman'.

The 'Game of Thrones' star took to his Instagram account to pay tribute to the cast and crew as production on the hotly-anticipated movie completed in Australia, and he thanked Justice League's Zack Snyder for choosing him for the part.

He posted several snaps of his time shooting the motion picture and added the caption: ''SO many beautiful MEMORIES it's been awesome going through my phone. I wish I could show more Mahalo to my team you know who u are I will take you with me in my heart always. Mahalo to Australia for being so amazing to me and for respecting my OHANA I am going to miss so many. It's been a wild ride this last 7 months All my aloha j. JUSTICE LEAGUE TOUR. Here we go. Can't wait for the world to see it. Mahalo zack for picking me. Love u (sic)''

Momoa's co-star Amber, 31, also took to her Instagram account to reveal she was celebrating the end of filming, and thanked her ''aqua hubby'' - who plays the titular character - for all the ''laughs and madness''.

She wrote: ''It's a wrap!

''Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!! Loved working with you @prideofgypsies

Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring.... (sic)''

Momoa paid tribute to Heard, admitting he is ''super proud'' of the star.

He wrote: ''The countdown begins. @guinnessus to start spaghetti for dinner and @penfolds till we burn our it down . Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard My rider we went through some heavy s**t mama. I'm super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I f**king love ya. Aloha j. Ps sorry I can't be at the game all blacks gotta wrap Aquaman. I know you'll win we always do. #allblackeveything #loveyouaustralia @villageroadshowstudios (sic)''

While Momoa plays Aquaman, the kind of Atlantis, the undersea nation, Heard will star as Queen Mera, who possesses telepathic powers.

Momoa also paid tribute to the stuntmen and women who have worked on the film and admitted he was ''baffled'' as to why such movie employees don't get much recognition.

He wrote: ''My BLOODRIDERS @kim_fardy @ryantarran I wish I could show the world what u have done for me and this movie. Most of my best friends are stuntmen it baffles me that these amazing men and women aren't noticed or rewarded for their craft. It's bulls**t. It will happen in my lifetime #oscarsforstunts I'll die trying F**king so proud of you two. I love u both blood of my blood aloha j. #respectstunts #reckognizestunts #itsacollaboration #oscarforaquamanstunts. Big Mahalo to chad Dave Jv jojo and all the @87elevenaction for training and teaching me the craft (sic)''